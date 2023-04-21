Cardiff Rugby has suspended head coach Dai Young, ITV Wales understands.

The news means Mr Young will not be in attendance for tomorrow's final game of the season at Judgement Day.

The club has refused to comment on the status of the former Wales and Lions prop.

He returned for a second stint in the job early in 2021, having managed the Blues for nearly a decade previously until 2011.

Mr Young's suspension comes less than 48 hours before Cardiff take on Ospreys at the Principality Stadium on Saturday evening.

Cardiff currently sit 11th in the 16-team United Rugby Championship, just one point behind South African side Lions with a single game remaining.

Their opponents Ospreys are two places behind, in 13th.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...