Cardiff Airport is celebrating the relaunch of flights to Paris with passengers now able to fly every day to the city from Rhoose.

The route was set up by Air France and UK airline, Eastern Airways, will operate fly passengers from Wales' only international airport.

Spanish airline Vueling operated the route from the Welsh and French capital cities until October 2022.

The air link to Paris means Cardiff Airport now offers around 30 direct routes. Credit: PA Images

"Delivering further growth"

Marc Watkins, Cardiff Airport's aviation development manager said Paris-Orly provides "an easy access route to Disneyland Paris".

He added it also gives people living in Wales "another capital city connection which is a gateway to onward connections."

Tui has also announced an extra 40,000 seats for passengers flying out of Cardiff next summer. From April 2024, the airline will operate flights to Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt.

Andrew Flintham, Tui's managing director said "Cardiff Airport will see a significant increase in flight seats offering more holidays to those living in Wales".

Before Covid, the airport had more than 50 direct routes, and it hopes to get back to that figure by 2026.

The Eastern Airways flight will be welcomed into Wales with a water cannon salute at around 2:20pm this afternoon.

Passengers leaving Wales for the French capital will take off at around 3pm everyday.

One-way fares, including taxes and charges, start from £69.99.

The route has been described as "fantastic" and "welcome news" after a turbulent decade for the airport under public ownership.

Summer season is underway at the airport and bosses hope that passenger numbers will soon take off.