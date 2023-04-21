Josh Navidi has announced he is retiring from rugby after failing to recover from a neck injury he suffered last year.

The Cardiff and Wales back row "gave a hell of a lot" to both teams, ITV Wales' sports reporter, Matt Southcombe said.

Navidi, 32, from Bridgend, said he fell in love with rugby at the young age of five.

Moments like going to Japan for the Rugby World Cup in 2019, Navidi said he never took for granted. Credit: PA Images

He started his career with Cardiff Rugby in 2009. In 14 years, he has played for Wales, and the British and Irish Lions.

The back row said memories made in those years will stay with him for the rest of his life.

"Brilliant career"

Matt Southcombe said Navidi was an "absolute brute, whose absence was felt by both when he was sidelined".

In a statement on Twitter, Navidi said: "It is with great sadness but also an immense amount of pride that I am announcing my retirement from rugby.

"Although I knew this day would come eventually, I don't think I was ever really able to prepare myself for how difficult it would be to put into words just how much of an impact the game has had on my life.

"I am enormously grateful to everyone at Cardiff Rugby. I started my career with the club in 2009, and over those 14 years, there have been so many memories made that will stay with me for the rest of my life."

