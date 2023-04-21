A council has been criticised for spending £6,000 on a commemorative sculpture which has been likened to a baked potato.

Monmouthshire County Council installed the artwork, supposed to resemble a pebble, in March - but passersby have compared it to a spud.

The installation, created by artist Michael Johnson, is inscribed with the word "Croeso" and is accompanied by a sound box telling visitors about the Wales coastal path walk.

Although the artwork was unveiled to modest applause as television presenter Iolo Williams said "I now announce this pebble open", it did not take long before people on social media started comparing it to the lunchtime staple.

While one person joked “I’m beans and cheese but the husband would prefer tuna mayo,” others were less amused, questioning how much the sculpture cost.

Someone commented: “We need more shops, not rocks or spuds wrapped in tin foil.”

A spokeswoman for the council said: “The funding for the Wales coast path improvements was part of the Welsh Government access improvement grant, for Monmouthshire County Council and Flintshire County Council.

"The artwork cost £6,000 and was commissioned and paid for by Flintshire County Council.

"Monmouthshire County Council paid £6,000 out of its access improvement grant to Flintshire County Council for this purpose.”

