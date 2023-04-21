New figures indicate that Powys has the most dangerous roads in Wales.

Research by Road Angel shows areas across the country which have seen the highest numbers of drivers who have been killed or suffered serious injuries on the road.

Powys local authority area tops the list with a rate of nearly 300 dangerous collisions per 100,000 people.

Four other local authorities in south Wales have an average of more than 180 deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 people.

Other areas that have the worst number of crashes per 100,000 people are Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Monmouthshire, Newport and Blaenau Gwent.

Ceredigion ranks second out of the most dangerous routes across Wales, with more than 285 deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 motorists.

Gary Digva, founder of Road Angel said: “This latest data reveals those areas and local authorities across Wales, which have seen the highest numbers of deaths or serious injuries amongst motorists.

“Local authorities in the south make up the majority of the top 10 areas, along with more rural areas. But that doesn’t mean that all other motorists across Wales shouldn’t drive with caution.

“Whenever you’re behind the wheel you should be driving with care, but especially during the Spring showers, we are beginning to see where a vehicle’s stopping distance is increased from 2 seconds to 4 seconds.

“With an average number of 198.9 deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 people across these top 10 regions, we’re urging motorists to stay safe on the roads and abide by the rules of the Highway Code.”