Police are urging parents to warn their children about the danger of going onto railway tracks after three young girls allegedly had a "near miss" with a train in Bridgend.

The warning has been issued by British Transport Police Swansea who warned that going on the tracks can lead to "deadly" consequences.

British Transport Police and Network Rail's campaign "You vs Train" warns "Everyone loses when you step on the track", and follows serious injuries caused to Tom Hubbard, a young boy, in 2014.

They are urging people to "consider the serious and devastating consequences, for them and their loved ones, when they ignore warnings and go onto the railway."

There are particular dangers surrounding school holidays, when more children risk their lives by trespassing onto railways.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...