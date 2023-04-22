A family was left feeling "abandoned" after claiming their hotel in Turkey said they could not use a mobility scooter while staying there.

The Hughes family, from Morfa Nefyn, faced having to cut their week-long trip short before being relocated to another hotel by holiday company Jet2, who apologised for the situation.

Staff offered Heather Hughes a wheelchair but her husband Geraint would not have been able to push his wife and care for their visually-impaired daughter, Evie.

The family are on holiday with son Luke, 16, and Evie, 12, who has lost sight in one eye because of a brain tumour.

They said they told Jet2 about their requirements in advance, prior to arriving at their hotel, in Marmaris, on Tuesday.

Speaking before moving hotels, Mrs Hughes, 38, who has fibromyalgia, said: "Jet2 knew the mobility scooter's make, model, dimensions and weight to get it onto their own aircraft."Now we have been told it is forbidden to use it on hotel premises. Jet2 said they couldn't do anything about it."

She added that despite visiting Turkey many times "we feel we have been abandoned in a strange country and no-one else has helped us."

Mrs Hughes said it would have cost an additional £1,000 for the family to move themselves to another hotel as they had already paid for their stay.

She claimed there were no signs banning mobility scooters around her hotel grounds.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have been in touch with Mr and Mrs Hughes and moved them to an alternative hotel. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

