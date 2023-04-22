The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit a Welsh rugby club and meet mountain rescue climbers next week.

William and Kate will attend Dowlais Rugby Club along with members of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team on Thursday.

The club is a feeder club to Cardiff Blues and a popular spot for the climbers to socialise and relax when they are off duty.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Dowlais Rugby Club on Thursday. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

At the club, the royals will meet mountain rescue volunteers, the organisation’s supporters and members of the local community.

After spending some time inside they will meet members of the public outside.

The rescue team covers the Brecon Beacons National Park and surrounding areas of Mid Wales and South Wales, including Pen y Fan.

Prior to becoming a senior royal at the age of 35, William had a career as an RAF search and rescue pilot.

He also worked as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.