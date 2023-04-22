Play Brightcove video

Wrexham's owners were in tears as they watched their club secure promotion to the Football League in a historic match at the Racecourse.

The Dragons came back from 1-0 down to beat Boreham Wood 3-1 in Wrexham on Saturday evening.

A young fan celebrates with thousands of others at The Racecourse Credit: PA

As the final whistle blew, thousands of fans ran onto the pitch to celebrate with the players, letting off red flares and singing Wrexham chants.

The victory signals an end to a 15-year wait since Wrexham were relegated in 2008 to the National League.

Phil Parkinson said the calm reaction from the team to come back from 1-0 down was "outstanding" Credit: PA

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who purchased the club back in 2021, were seen looking tense in the crowd throughout the match, and were visibly emotional as they watched the celebrations from the stands.

The Hollywood actors also pulled out a Wrexham AFC flag and displayed it in front of the cameras.

Comments flooded in on social media about the pair with one saying, "What fantastic owners they have, absolutely bought into everything about the sport. Deserved promotion."

"Fair play to Wrexham. A club with loads of history. Welcome back to the Football League", said another.

Another added, "Two owners who really care about the club - 2 people who didn't need to start this project but look fully committed to it. Absolutely fantastic well done Wrexham."

The team lift the trophy to celebrate winning the National League Credit: PA

In an interview after the game, Reynolds said, "I'm not sure I can process what happened tonight.

"People said: Why Wrexham? Why Wrexham? This is why".

McElhenney added, "To be welcomed into the community and into their lives, I am honoured."

"I'd like to say that Paul Mullin is one of the greatest football players in the world".

They pair have helped bring the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to Wrexham since first announcing their intention to buy the club in September 2020.

Deadpool star Reynolds and McElhenney, the creator and star of American TV comedy series It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, introduced Wrexham to international audiences with an award-winning FX documentary series last year and have been frequent visitors to the Racecourse Ground.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season two will be out later this year with the eagerly-awaited documentary series covering the triumphant 2022-23 campaign.

Rob McElhenney was seen celebrating with the crowds Credit: PA

The match saw two goals from Paul Mullin in the second half after an equaliser by Elliott Lee in the first.

The game drew in fans from across the globe from the likes of USA, Canada and Australia - many of whom travelled to north Wales to be a part of the celebrations.

The win finally took Wrexham out of County’s reach on 110 points and signalled their return to the Football League following their demotion in 2008.