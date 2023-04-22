Wrexham are on the verge of returning to the Football League after 15 years.

A season of record-breaking performances has led to a fierce two-team battle for promotion and the north Wales club are in touching distance.

The Red Dragons are currently top of the table with just two games left to play, on 107 points, four ahead of Notts County.

The National League title will be won by either the oldest or third-oldest professional football club in the world.

Wrexham's Hollywood co-owners are expected to be in attendance for their penultimate league game against Boreham Wood. Credit: PA

Since Wrexham's Hollywood takeover two-years ago, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have transformed the sprits of the team and city.

The Red Dragons are now one game away from lifting the National League title. However, Notts County are pushing the Welsh club all the way.

Unlike most divisions, only one team can get promoted automatically to League Two from the National League, with one team going up via the play-offs.

The two clubs have dominated the division between them have scored more than 200 goals this season. Ahead of the penultimate weekend of National League fixtures we have outlined the possible outcomes.

How can Wrexham get promoted?

If Wrexham win at home to Boreham Wood on Saturday evening, they will secure the title and EFL promotion, regardless of Notts County's results.

If Notts County lose to Maidstone United on Saturday afternoon, Wrexham will be confirmed as champions before they kick-off against Boreham Wood.

If Wrexham lose against Boreham Wood, it means that the Welsh side may have to wait until the final game to secure promotion, provided Notts County can keep up the pressure.

The maximum amount of points Notts County can get is 109, if they do this, Wrexham need to win at least one of their last two.

Wrexham face Boreham Wood at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday 22 April, with the match kicking-off at 1830.

Notts County will also play Maidstone United on Saturday but will kick-off earlier, at 1530.