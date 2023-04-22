Play Brightcove video

Wrexham's match against Boreham Wood is one of its biggest matches in its 158-year history as it looks to end a long-awaited return to the Football League.

After Notts County's 5-2 victory against Maidstone United, Wrexham will now have to win this evening if they want to clinch promotion today.

You can follow live updates below.

Team News

Phil Parkinson has named his starting eleven for the game against Boreham Wood. Veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster and star striker Paul Mullin are both in the team.

Wrexham starting XI: Foster, Barnett, O'Connell, Jones, O'Connor, Tozer, Mendy, Cannon, Lee, Mullin, Dalby

Boreham Wood starting XI: AshmoreIlesanmi, Evans, Payne, Ndlovu, Broadbent, Marsh, Esteves, Sousa, Brunt, Bush, Agbontohoma

Fans from near and far are showing their support for Wrexham as excitement builds ahead of the club's crunch promotion game.

Ryan Reynolds has been spotted and like many Wrexham fans around the world, has made his feelings clear.

Veteran goalkeeper and penalty-hero Ben Foster will be hoping to cap his stunning return to football off with a National League title.

The club tweeted earlier, asking where fans around the world will be watching - with some responding saying Australia, Dubai, New York, Sweden and Canada.

One fan tweeted the club saying "wishing you luck from New Zealand".

Another tweeted: "Just like to wish Wrexham all the luck in the world today. What Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have done by coming in and buying the club is amazing. They deserve all the success that comes their way".

Since the Hollywood owners took control of the club in 2020, multiple celebrities have visited the Racecourse Ground. Today's crucial game has drawn 'Ant-man' actor Paul Rudd.

Many fans have suggested that today is a day of destiny for Wrexham. One fan pointed to the date of 22 April as key in the club's history.

The Red Dragons are currently top of the table with just two games left to play, on 107 points, four ahead of Notts County.

Since Wrexham's Hollywood takeover two years ago, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have transformed the sprits of the team and city.

Reynolds and McElhenney made a list of pledges to fans, with three of those sticking in the mind - 'win,win,win'.

Wrexham Larger tweeted this morning, saying "The pints of Wrexham are already pouring perfectly".

Gemma Owen, head of female football at Wrexham, tweeted wishing players and staff the best.

Phil Parkinson's side have won 33 of their 44 National League games since the takeover.

Remarkably, the side have picked up 107 points and there are still two fixtures remaining.

Wrexham face Boreham Wood at the Racecourse Ground today at 6.30pm.