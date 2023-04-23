A 60-year-old pedestrian has died and a man has been arrested after a collision in Wrexham.

North Wales Police is appealing for information following the death of the 60-year-old man in the early hours of Sunday 23 April.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested for causing death by careless driving and remains in police custody.

North Wales Police is investigating the collision.

The incident involving a silver Ford Mondeo and a 60-year-old male pedestrian, occurred shortly before 1am on Sunday 23 April in Cefn Mawr.

Police officers and an ambulance crew attended the scene of the incident on the High Street close to the King's Lane junction. On arrival the male pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The police force said that a 51-year-old man has been arrested for causing death by careless driving and remains in police custody.

As their investigation is ongoing, they are now appealing for anyone who may have been a witness to the incident.

In a statement released on Sunday, North Wales Police wrote: "We are currently investigating a road traffic collision in Cefn Mawr in which a man has died.

"The incident involved a silver Ford Mondeo and a 60-year-old male pedestrian, and occurred shortly before 1am on Sunday, 23 April on the High Street close to the King’s Lane junction.

"Officers and an ambulance crew attended the location where, sadly, the male pedestrian was pronounced deceased. The man’s next of kin have been informed and the coroner has been notified.

"A 51-year-old man has been arrested for causing death by careless driving and remains in police custody.

"Our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact us on 101 or via the North Wales Police website."

