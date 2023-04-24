A number of vehicles have been damaged after a van allegedly smashed into parked cars on a terraced street and rolled onto its roof.Police were called to the crash on Bronllwyn Road in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf at around on Friday evening.

One car damaged in the incident ended up wedged against the front of a housr Credit: Media Wales

Nobody was injured in the incident and a 28-year-old man has been arrested, police said.Susan Owen, who lives in the street said she heard a "massive bang and crash" just after 8pm.

She said, "We were all at home, and the next thing I know I heard this massive bang and crash. We all ran to the front of the house to see what had happened.

A 28-year-old has been arrested following the incident Credit: Media Wales

Another resident said her house "shuddered" during the incident.Susan added, "It's very disconcerting. The neighbourhood is still quite shocked over what's happened. My daughter's car was one of those affected and she's quite upset by it all."

Several vehicles were badly damaged Credit: Media Wales

Pictures from the scene show a series of cars damaged in the collisions as the white van allegedly careered down the street.A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "South Wales Police was called at 8:14pm last night, Friday 21st April, with a report that two vehicles had been involved in a road traffic collision on Bronllwyn Road in Pentre."A 28-year-old man from Bridgend has been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level was above the limit. He remains in police custody. No-one was injured."