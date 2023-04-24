Some Wrexham fans are calling for a bus parade to celebrate the side's promotion to the Football League after a 15 year absence as National League champions.

Saturday night saw an electric atmosphere in the north Wales city after Wrexham beat Boreham Wood in a thrilling 3-1 victory.

What followed was a weekend of huge celebrations in the city with one owner of a Wrexham pub closing for the first time since he bought it after his bar was drank completely dry.

Now there are calls to make the occasion even more memorable with an open top bus tour of the city.

Thousands of fans packed Wrexham's racecourse ground to watch history unfold. Credit: PA Images

Andrew Ranger said on Twitter: "After yesterday's incredible events surely we need an open top bus parade soon to celebrate a great season. How about next Bank Holiday Monday?"

The Red Dragons won the National League in one of the biggest moments in their 158-year history.

Two goals from striker Paul Mullin ensured a titanic victory against Boreham Wood.

It is expected that the club's owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who were celebrating with fans on Saturday, will reward the players in quite a big way.

The Hollywood actors were emotional after the club's success over the weekend. Credit: PA Images

Ben Foster, the club's goalkeeper reportedly told CBS Sports the pair have promised a "monster" summer trip if the team achieved promotion, according to Wales Online.

“They’ve promised us a monster one at the end of the season. If we get promoted, they’re going to take us away somewhere with a lot of flashing lights,” Foster revealed.

Paul Mullin lifted the trophy after scoring two goals. Credit: PA Images

Wrexham fan, Gareth Bird, tagged Hollywood owner, Ryan Reynolds, in a tweet.

He said: "See you at the parade...bring your dead pool suit your going to need it!"

Could a parade of some sorts take place at the end of this season?

In a statement, a spokesperson for Wrexham Council said: “Obviously this is a fantastic moment for Wrexham, and we’ll liaise with the club to see how we can support any plans to celebrate its phenomenal success.”

Wrexham have one game left this season, playing away against Torquay United next weekend.

The club then has an exciting pre-season scheduled, taking on Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea in the United States before beginning life in League Two next season.