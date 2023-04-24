The family of a young driver, who died in a single vehicle crash in Newport, have paid tribute to him saying they were "proud" to have been his parents.

Daniel Wright, 19, from Newport, has been described as a "wonderful son, grandson, brother and nephew, who was so loved by everyone who knew him".

His family said he was a "kind, friendly and hardworking boy" that "had so much life ahead of him".

The passenger, a boy, 17, from Newport, has since been discharged from hospital with "life changing injuries". Credit: Google Maps

He died after the car he was driving, a blue Vauxhall Corsa, crashed on Magor Road in the city.

It happened at around 3am on Saturday 15 April and Mr Wright was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where he later died.

The passenger, a boy, 17, was also taken to hospital. He has since been discharged with "life changing injuries", Gwent Police confirmed.

Mr Wright's family added: “We are so proud to have been his parents and there are no words to describe our pain knowing we will never see his beautiful face again.

“As a family we would like to thank all the emergency services and the staff at the University Hospital of Wales for everything you did for Dan and us, we will be forever grateful for the time you gave us with him.”