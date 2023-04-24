Actor Sir Anthony Hopkins has described Ryan Reynolds as an "honorary Welsh boyo" following Wrexham's promotion back to the Football League.

It was in response to a tweet by Ryan Reynolds in which the Wrexham co-owner said: "Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass" and that he is "still somewhere between giggling and sobbing" after the club won the National League title.

In response to the accolade handed out by 85-year-old Sir Anthony, Ryan Reynolds responded "Thank you!!!" with a surprised face emoji.

Sir Anthony told the Deadpool star "You’re now an honorary Welsh boyo" on Sunday.

However, he was not the only one to praise the achievements of Ryan Reynolds and fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney, with the performance gaining the royal seal of approval.

The Prince of Wales was also quick to tweet his congratulations, saying: "A club with such amazing history, looking forward to a very exciting future back in the Football League. Doing Wales proud."

Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd was in attendance at the Racecourse Ground as Wrexham ensured their return to League Two after a 15-year exile and filmed the Holywood owners as they celebrated at full-time.

After raising the National League trophy on Saturday night, Wrexham have one game left this season, playing away against Torquay United next weekend.

The club then has an exciting pre-season scheduled, taking on Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea in the United States before beginning life in League Two next season.