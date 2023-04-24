There are a lot of extraordinary photos from the aftermath of Wrexham's title deciding win on Saturday night, but you would be hard-pressed to find a photo which sums up the night than the one Jordan Birchall took.

Wrexham fan and deputy head teacher Jordan managed to perfectly capture the moment star striker Paul Mullin celebrated with fans on the pitch after the full-time whistle.

The photo is so good people are asking for prints of it, and there are plans to sell them for charity.

Talking about the snap, Mr Birchall said it was "just a case of being in the right place at the right time."

He added: "I never imagined it would be seen by so many people, but I really hope it will be looked back upon fondly for years to come."

Paul Mullin scored two goals on the night - taking his season tally to 44 - as he helped Wrexham come back from behind Credit: PA

Paul Mullin was the star man once again on Saturday, scoring two sublime goals to help Wrexham come from behind to beat Boreham Wood 3-1.

His tally now stands at 44 goals for the season from 49 matches, with a game left to play.

Talking about the difference the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has made, Mr Birchall said: "The manner in which Rob and Ryan have embraced the whole community is quite special. They get this club, they get the spirit and they get what it means to the fans.

"In my fifteenth year of following Wrexham up and down the country, I can finally relax for next weekend's season finale. Up the town.”

