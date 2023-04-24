The owner of a Wrexham pub has been forced to close for the first time since he bought it after his bar was drank completely dry.

Crowds flooded into the Turf Pub to watch the moment Wrexham won the National League title on Saturday night, which sees them promoted to the Football League for the first time in 15 years.

Wrexham executive director Humphrey Ker has insisted “the sky’s the limit” for the newly promoted Hollywood-owned club.

Heavy investment from actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who bought the Welsh club in February 2021, was pivotal in Wrexham winning the National League on Saturday and ending a 15-year absence from the EFL.

All 93 barrels of beer were consumed over the weekend

Fans from The Racecourse descended onto the pub which is attached to the stadium and features in the Wrexham documentary Welcome to Wrexham.

Landlord Wayne Jones told ITV Wales that come Monday morning, he had to close the doors for the first time ever after all 93 barrels of beer were drunk.

Located half a mile from the town centre, the pub prides itself on its links to the football club displaying shirts, photographs, and autographs on the wall.

Paul Rudd was spotted at the Turf Pub on Saturday ahead of the match

The documentary has helped make the pub a bit of a tourist hotspot for Wayne, who has run the pub for the last 15 years, and is frequented often by club owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Ahead of the game on Saturday, A-list celebrity Paul Rudd was spotted having a pint with fans.

Actor Will Ferrell has also been seen there soaking up the atmosphere before a game as the profile has continually been raised since the takeover in 2021.