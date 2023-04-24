It is a moment Wrexham's Hollywood owners and fans alike will never forget, the full time whistle confirming they will return to the Football League after a 15 year absecene as National League champions.

As fans charged onto the pitch, the emotion from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney was clear to see.

The view from the director's box was captured by fellow Hollywood A-lister Paul Rudd, showing the scenes as the referee called time on Saturday's historic result.

It offers a fascinating insight into just how much it all meant to the owners.

On Instagram, Ryan Reynolds admitted the owners "blacked out" as the whistle went but said "somehow we’ll never forget it."

It marked one of the biggest moments in the club's 158-year history.

Two goals from striker Paul Mullin sealed victory against Boreham Wood and the National League title.

Fifteen years to the day since they were relegated, Wrexham return to League Two next season.

Ahead of that, they have already secured pre-season matches against Manchester United and Chelsea, who were confirmed as opponents last week.

Wrexham will play their final game of the season against Torquay United on Saturday.

