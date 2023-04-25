A Welsh teenager is to play a young Prince Harry in the latest and final season of Netflix's The Crown.

Fflyn Edwards, 14, from Cross Hands in Carmarthenshire will appear in the much-loved series, which is due to be released later this year.

The young actor has already played a number of notable roles including 'Elliott' in 1899, and 'Gwyn' in the Snow Spider on CBBC.

He is also set to appear in series two of Shadow and Bone, also on Netflix.

Welsh speaker Fflyn has been practicing his English accent and has studied footage of the young prince, his management said.

Fflyn is represented by Swansea-based agency, Mark Jermin Management.

Mark said, "We are delighted to announce that Fflyn is playing young Prince Harry in the final season of The Crown.

"He went through a rigorous audition process with numerous recalls and costume fittings, until the Netflix team decided he was the perfect fit for the role.

"Fflyn is an amazing young talent with an exciting and bright future ahead of him."

Fflyn will portray the emotional scenes of the young prince trying to overcome Diana’s death.

The final two series of the show are set in the 1990s with Imelda Staunton playing the Queen.

The series will follow the fallout of Charles and Diana's divorce, Diana's death and Tony Blair's rise to power.

The sixth and final series is due to stream on Netflix later this year.