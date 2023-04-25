Wrexham: open top bus celebration confirmed

Wrexham fans have got their wishes after it was confirmed the club will have an open top bus parade to celebrate their return to the Football League.

It is not yet known when it will happen but it has been confirmed a celebration will take place.

Wrexham were crowned National League champions on Saturday night, with a 3-1 win against Boreham Wood confirming their return to League Two after a 15-year exile.

Fans flooded onto the pitch after the full-time whistle was blown Credit: PA

It follows a huge weekend of celebrations in the north Wales city, with the owner of one Wrexham pub saying he had to close for the first time ever after his bar was drank completely dry.

Amidst the celebrations, fans have been calling for an open top bus parade of the city to mark the occasion.

Ben Foster, the club's goalkeeper, filmed the celebrations on Saturday night as people rushed onto the pitch at the Racecourse Ground after the full-time whistle. He said he has watched the footage "a hundred times."

He reportedly told CBS Sports that Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds promised the players a "monster" summer trip if they achieved promotion, according to Wales Online.

Foster said: “They’ve promised us a monster one at the end of the season. If we get promoted, they’re going to take us away somewhere with a lot of flashing lights."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Wrexham Council said: “Obviously this is a fantastic moment for Wrexham, and we’ll liaise with the club to see how we can support any plans to celebrate its phenomenal success.”

Wrexham will play their final game of the season on Saturday against Torquay United.

They then have an exciting pre-season to look forward to as they prepare for life in League Two, with games against Manchester United and Chelsea already confirmed as part of a US tour.

