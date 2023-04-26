A bomb disposal team were called to an Anglesey beach after an item was found along the shoreline.

Mid and North Wales Coastguard said the item was discovered at 9am on 25 April.

Bomb disposal experts arrived at Cemaes Bay at around 5pm and were able to make the item safe.

On Tuesday evening, Mid and North Wales Coastguard confirmed that the item had been safely removed from the area and their team had gone home after a "very long day".

The explosive appears to be a rusted shell measuring about a few inches long.