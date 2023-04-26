Play Brightcove video

Catch up with Wales at Six with Jonathan Hill

On Wednesday's programme, the NHS 111 service is bracing itself for one of its busiest months ever as the public are warned to expect longer waits.

Also, c ampaigners have welcomed a commitment to build a relief road in a gridlocked north Wales village.

Plus, Wrexham fans will be able to celebrate their club's promotion in the heart of the city next week.

And, Ruth has the latest weather forecast for Wales.