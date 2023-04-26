Wrexham fans will be able to celebrate their club's promotion in the heart of the city next week.

There will be an open top bus parade to celebrate the club's return to the Football League on Tuesday, May 2.

Wrexham were crowned National League champions on Saturday night, with a 3-1 win against Boreham Wood confirming their return to League Two after a 15-year exile.

On Twitter, the club said: "Celebrate our record-breaking champions on Tuesday May 2.

"There will be an open-top bus parade in the city centre - further details to follow."

However, some people have replied to the tweet suggesting the parade should be held on bank holiday Monday, instead.

It was suggested by goalkeeper Ben Foster that the Hollywood pair were planning something "something big". Credit: PA Images

It follows a huge weekend of celebrations in the north Wales city, with the owner of one Wrexham pub saying he had to close for the first time ever after his bar was drank completely dry.

Amid the celebrations, fans have been calling for an open top bus parade of the city to mark the occasion. Now, they will have one.

Wrexham will play their final game of the season on Saturday against Torquay United.

They then have an exciting pre-season to look forward to as they prepare for life in League Two, with games against Manchester United and Chelsea already confirmed as part of a US tour.

