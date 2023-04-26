Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has invited Gareth Bale to a game of golf and to come out of retirement, after the former Wales footballer congratulated McElhenney on his team's promotion to the EFL.

Wrexham were crowned National League champions on Saturday night, with a 3-1 win against Boreham Wood confirming their return to League Two after a 15-year exile.

A huge weekend of celebrations followed in the north Wales city, with the owner of one Wrexham pub saying he had to close for the first time ever after his bar was drank completely dry.

Many celebrities have since praised the clubs Hollywood co-owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, on Wrexham's success under their ownership.

Gareth Bale, who announced his retirement from professional football earlier this year, congratulated McElhenney on his side's promotion.

In a short video he posted on social media, Bale said: "Hi Rob. Just want to congratulate you for your promotion and everything you're doing at Wrexham."

Responding to the video, McElhenney wrote: "Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season."

The video has been viewed over eight million times, with fans begging the Welsh football legend to join the Red Dragons.

It has also been confirmed that Wrexham fans will get the chance to celebrate their club's promotion in the heart of the city with an open top bus parade to celebrate their return to the Football League.

Wrexham will play their final game of the season on Saturday against Torquay United.

The club then have an exciting pre-season to look forward to as they prepare for life in League Two, with games against Manchester United and Chelsea already confirmed as part of a US tour.