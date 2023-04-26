Play Brightcove video

In the Spring Budget, Jeremy Hunt announced he would introduce 30 free hours of childcare a week in England for parents with children over nine months.

The pledge soon led to calls for Wales to follow suit - but First Minister Mark Drakeford said the Welsh Government had already made an "even more generous" investment in childcare.

A recent study revealed that childcare costs force one in four parents to quit work or education. One parent in Wales said they spend as much as they do on their mortgage sending their child to nursery.

So how does Wales' childcare provision compare to England's?

Working families with children aged 3-4 in England can currently claim 30 hours of free childcare or early education for 38 weeks. In the March budget, a promise was made to introduce free childcare in England for children as young as nine months by September 2025.

However, analysts cast doubts on how workable the system is in practice - and could result in childcare providers exiting the market.

Wales currently offers 30 hours of early education and childcare a week, for up to 48 weeks of the year, for 3 to 4 year-oldsThe Flying Start Scheme offers 12.5 hours a week, for 39 weeks of the year to 2 and 3-year-olds and is being delivered in phases - with those living in the 'most deprived' postcodes receiving support first.

How is the Flying Start Scheme being rolled out?

2,500 Beneficeries in 2022-23

7,000 Beneficiaries by 2023-34

7,700 Beneficiaries by 2024-25

The scheme has expanded due to £10 million of further funding from the Welsh Government, announced on April 14 - a commitment in the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.

During 2023-24 and 2024-25 the Welsh Government said it will invest a total of £46 million in expanding Flying Start childcare.

Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan said: “This additional funding will make a considerable difference to the lives and outcomes of thousands of children and their families across Wales and offer opportunities for more children to access Welsh Medium provision.

“High quality learning and care in early years supports child development and plays an important role in supporting school readiness and addressing the attainment gap, particularly for children facing the greatest challenges.”

