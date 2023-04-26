A woman from Pembrokeshire has spoken about the moment she thought she could be pregnant but it turned out to be ovarian cancer.

After feeling unwell in 2016, Amanda Davies said she visited her GP several times, where she was treated for Inflammatory Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and menopause.

Ms Davies then had an appointment with her cardiologist and another GP visit where she was treated for a blocked bowel, before being taken to A&E by her partner.

While in hospital, scans were carried out to see if Ms Davies was pregnant - something she admits she never considered but in that moment made her "think about how great having a child" would be.

However the scan did not reveal a baby, instead it showed a cancerous mass.

Ms Davies thanked nurses and doctors for the care she received but thinks there needs to be more support for healthcare professionals. Credit: Amanda Davies.

It comes as a new report by leading cancer charity, Target, found one in four women with ovarian cancer across Wales say they have not been seen quickly enough by their GP.

The report also claims a third reported waiting more than three months for a diagnosis.

The Welsh Government said it is creating rapid diagnostic centres and there have been "significant long-term improvements in ovarian cancer survival and mortality rates".

Because of Ms Davies' heart condition, surgery to remove the cancer came with high risks. Credit: Amanda Davies

'My cancer diagnosis made me realise I wanted children'

Ms Davies, who also has a heart condition, said that at the time of her diagnosis, she was "so angry".

"To say what I’ve experienced has been a rollercoaster of emotions doesn’t do it justice," Ms Davies explained.

"After my diagnosis, I was suddenly thrown into a world of unfamiliarity and uncertainty and was also dealing with feelings I’d never had. I was yearning to be a mum and have a baby.

"I had decided I never wanted kids, believing a pregnancy would put too much strain on my heart, but there I was with a large tumour growing inside me the same size as a box of tissues.

"The bloating I had experienced, which saw me go up two dress sizes, and my loss of appetite - which was unheard of as my mum is the most amazing cook - had all been symptoms of stage 3b low grade serous ovarian cancer."

Because of Ms Davies' heart condition, surgery to remove the cancer came with high risks.

She said: "I needed to have treatment as soon as possible, this included draining the ascites which made me look nine months pregnant, but there were complications.

"They couldn’t drain the fluid quickly, as I was at risk of a heart attack, and the surgery I needed was extremely high risk due to my existing heart defect. My options were to take a chance and die or take a chance and live.

"I was transferred to Swansea where a specialist team would look after me."

The charity, Target, is "demanding" a government funded awareness campaign across Wales, highlighting symptoms of ovarian cancer. Credit: Amanda Davies

It was there that she started chemotherapy and then underwent hysterectomy surgery in 2017 - meaning she can no longer have biological children.

She said: "Having a hysterectomy meant that I had surgically onset menopause. I feel lucky that I have an amazing network of women around me. My mum, mother-in-law and my aunties who are so open about everything.

"So whilst it has been hard, I have always had them to speak to and it’s been a huge support."

Ms Davies is not critical of the care she received and thinks there needs to be more support for healthcare professionals.

She said: "They are rushed off their feet, and require a bigger workforce, and improved access to training so that women aren’t repeatedly going back and forth to the GP.

"I feel sad for them because I know they don’t want to miss a diagnosis of ovarian cancer, so, more help is needed."

The report by Target found a quarter of women with ovarian cancer reported visiting their GP three or more times before being referred for tests.

A third reported waiting more than three months from their first appointment with their GP to receiving their diagnosis.

The report also found a quarter of women felt they were not given enough time to discuss their diagnosis and 55% of those surveyed reported feeling isolated since their diagnosis.

The charity is "demanding" a government funded awareness campaign across Wales highlighting symptoms of ovarian cancer - which also encourages women with concerns to visit their GPs - better support and training for GPs, and widespread improvements in support, including mental health.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “There has been significant long-term improvements in ovarian cancer survival and mortality rates.

"To help with quicker diagnoses, we are creating rapid diagnostic centres for the investigation of ‘vague’ symptoms and providing digital tools to help GPs with identifying and referring patients with suspected cancer.”