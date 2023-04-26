Police in Wrexham are "incredibly proud" as they confirmed there were no arrests made in relation to Wrexham's victory over Boreham Wood.

Wrexham ended their 15-year exile from the Football League with a 3-1 win against Boreham Wood on Saturday.

A huge weekend of celebrations followed in the north Wales city, with the owner of one Wrexham pub saying he had to close for the first time ever after his bar was drank completely dry.

Despite this, police confirmed on the NWP Wrexham Town Facebook page that there were no arrests made "that had anything to do with the football".

Wrexham lifted the National League trophy on Saturday Credit: PA

A statement posted on social media said: "I’m incredibly proud to admit that from the final whistle not one single arrest was made on Saturday night that had anything to do with the football.

"Whilst one male was arrested in the city centre for being drunk and disorderly he was just a random male and no stranger to police contact, not a reveller, just a fool."

In a post on the same page the day after the game, Wrexham police noted that "very few issues" relating to game day behaviour had been reported, adding that some football fans had even been allowed to use a police loudspeaker to lead chanting on the city's high street.

Wrexham will play their final game of the season on Saturday against Torquay United.

They then have an exciting pre-season to look forward to as they prepare for League Two. Games against Manchester United and Chelsea are already confirmed as part of a US tour.