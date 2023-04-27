A cat who went missing while his owners moved to Spain last year has being found 'living in a skip' eight months later in Bridgend.The Law family had temporarily left 12-year-old Tommy with relatives at Glynbridge Gardens, Litchard, in autumn 2022 while they got settled into their new home near Malaga.However, when they returned to Wales to collect him and his sister Maisie in November, they received the shock news Tommy had disappeared.

The family searched high and low for their pet, but eventually came to terms with prospect they may never see him again.

Tommy was spotted just over a half a mile away from where he'd vanished Credit: Media Wales

However, Tommy was recently spotted in the town's Parc Derwen area - just over a half a mile away from where he'd vanished.

One local said he'd even made himself a bed on some old pillows which had been discarded in a nearby skip.Sharon Rogers, a volunteer for the Pets Lost and Found Facebook group, picked him up and took him to Maesteg Animal Welfare Society to be scanned for a microchip.

His owners were then contacted overseas and given the good news."They were ecstatic – lots of happy tears," said Sharon. "They'd probably imagined the worst had happened – especially with all that harsh winter weather we've had.

"And, after we let them know Tommy was still very much alive, he spent the night at mine.

"He slept on my son's bed and I don't think he stopped purring the entire time – not surprising really after roughing it in an old skip."He's a lovely boy – a real snugglebug who loves cuddles. Wandering must be in his blood though as his owners also told me he'd been a stray when they first found him all those years ago."Now I can't wait to reunite him with his family. He's going to be couriered to the airport and flown over to Spain to begin a new life in the sun – he deserves it too at his age."