The Prince and Princess of Wales have abseiled together off a cliff in Bannau Brycheiniog while meeting mountain rescuers.

William and Kate arrived on a wet and windy Thursday morning wearing hiking gear and put on safety equipment.

When asked by instructors if he had abseiled before, William said: “It’s been a while.”

Before heading over the edge Kate was heard telling William: “We’re not racing.” Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

The royal couple were guided through the process by volunteers of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team. They respond to calls 24 hours a day, all year round.

The group covers the central area of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, previously known as the Brecon Beacons, which includes Pen y Fan and the Ystradfellte waterfalls, and has been keeping the surrounding communities safe for 60 years since 1963.

Before heading over the edge Kate was heard telling William: “We’re not racing.”

The Prince is patron of Mountain Rescue England and Wales, and worked closely with such teams during his time as an air ambulance pilot. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

They are also set to take part in other training activities such as medical support exercises, watch a search dog rescue demonstration, and meet current and former team members to hear about their experiences spanning the organisation’s six-decade history.

William and Kate will later dry off and socialise with the climbers at Dowlais Rugby Club.

The club is a popular spot where the climbers socialise and relax when they are off duty.

The royal couple will be staying in a local bed and breakfast this evening. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

They will also meet the owners of the Little Dragon Pizza Van, which draws people from across the country to try its food.

At the club, they will get a chance to speak to individual volunteers, the organisation’s supporters and members of the local community.

After spending some time there they will meet more members of the public outside.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.