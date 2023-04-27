Prince and Princess of Wales abseil together down Bannau Brycheiniog cliffs
The Prince and Princess of Wales have abseiled together off a cliff in Bannau Brycheiniog while meeting mountain rescuers.
William and Kate arrived on a wet and windy Thursday morning wearing hiking gear and put on safety equipment.
When asked by instructors if he had abseiled before, William said: “It’s been a while.”
The royal couple were guided through the process by volunteers of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team. They respond to calls 24 hours a day, all year round.
The group covers the central area of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, previously known as the Brecon Beacons, which includes Pen y Fan and the Ystradfellte waterfalls, and has been keeping the surrounding communities safe for 60 years since 1963.
Before heading over the edge Kate was heard telling William: “We’re not racing.”
They are also set to take part in other training activities such as medical support exercises, watch a search dog rescue demonstration, and meet current and former team members to hear about their experiences spanning the organisation’s six-decade history.
William and Kate will later dry off and socialise with the climbers at Dowlais Rugby Club.
The club is a popular spot where the climbers socialise and relax when they are off duty.
They will also meet the owners of the Little Dragon Pizza Van, which draws people from across the country to try its food.
At the club, they will get a chance to speak to individual volunteers, the organisation’s supporters and members of the local community.
After spending some time there they will meet more members of the public outside.
