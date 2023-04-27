Residents in rural Carmarthenshire have become so fed up of the number of potholes on the road, they've come up with a cheeky way of showing their dismay.

An authentic looking road sign has popped up warning drivers to ‘adjust their bra straps. ' remove dentures' and to ‘secure their nuts’ due to what they describe as “the worst road in the county”.

Abergorlech Road, between Brechfa and Pontynswen in the north of Carmarthenshire, has a history of complaints about the bumpy journeys.

According to residents, Carmarthenshire Council has in the past filled in some potholes, but not resurfaced the road, something which locals say is desperately needed.

Residents say they have a long history of complaining about the state of the road Credit: Media Wales

Exhausted at their efforts to get the road improved, a group of residents have now erected a large yellow sign along the bumpy route.

The sign reads: “Caution. Remove dentures, adjust bra straps, secure your nuts. Welcome to the worst maintained road in the county - courtesy of Carmarthenshire County Council."

While the sign is intended to be funny and tongue-in-cheek, the group has stressed there is a serious reason behind placing it next to the road, and that it is vital that residents living nearby have a safe surface for cars and bicycles.

A spokesman for the residents said: “We have complained many times about the road and the council has not carried out any meaningful maintenance.

"They sometimes respond by filling a handful of the worst holes when in reality the road is so worn and damaged that it requires complete resurfacing in many places.

"Whilst the sign is intended to be funny the constant wear and tear on our vehicles is a real issue."This is another example of the discrimination that rural residents face as no urban road would be allowed to degrade to this extent.

"The council has a legal duty under the provisions of The Highway’s Act to maintain all roads. It is not unreasonable to ask that we have a road that has a safe surface for motor vehicles and bicycles.

The sign has captured lots of attention Credit: Media Wales

It is somewhat ironic that the police can check our vehicles to ensure that they are safe for the road but no one is ensuring that the road is safe for our vehicles.”

Carmarthenshire Council says the road road resurfacing is down to budget and other jobs taking priority based on risk.

Councillor Edward Thomas, cabinet member for transport, waste and infrastructure at the council, said: “Carmarthenshire Council continue to undertake scheduled highway inspections of all of our roads to ensure that they are safe for road users and this includes the rural road highlighted by local residents in the Llanfynydd area.

"Where safety defects are identified they are programmed for repair in accordance with our policies which are in keeping with those of other authorities across Wales."There is a national shortfall in investment in road maintenance which impacts all local highway authorities.

"The roads in Carmarthenshire that we would like to resurface far outstrips the budget available to us.

"As a consequence of a limited budget, our resurfacing programmes are developed using a risk-based approach to target the roads in greatest need of resurfacing and ensure that any investment provides the best possible value."