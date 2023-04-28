A man who killed a grandmother inside her own home has been detained in a high security hospital.

Luke Deeley, 26, attacked June Fox-Roberts, 65, in her Llantwit Fardre home, causing multiple injuries to her head, arms and body in November 2021.

Deeley, from Pontypridd admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

The former art student, who was not known to Ms Fox-Roberts, received an indefinite hospital order with restrictions.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that the art student was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time when he entered June Fox-Roberts’ house in the early hours of 21 November 2021.

Police described the investigation as "detailed", which involved months of "psychiatric evaluation alongside the criminal investigation".

Ms Fox-Roberts' family said their world "imploded" when she died "in a horrific way by a complete stranger.

The family continued: “June was a mother, grandmother and great grandmother and loved spending time with her extended family.

The family added that Ms Fox-Roberts had plans to build her "dream bungalow to retire to in" but Deeley "stole that right from her". Credit: PA Images

"She adored her children and grandchildren, and although she set high standards for us, she would do anything to support and encourage us.

"She spent many hours teaching her grandchildren various skills including baking, gardening, knitting and crafts, and telling them stories of the ‘good old days’ from her childhood.

"June was so excited to meet her great granddaughter, born earlier that month but sadly Luke snatched that chance from her.

“June was vibrant, extremely hard working, determined and very resilient after overcoming many challenges throughout her life."

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Powell, of South Wales Police Major Crime, said: "Whilst I appreciate that the answers we have been able to give them, and today's sentence cannot bring June back, I do hope that our investigation and continuing support for June’s family can bring them some closure and allow them to grieve with a greater understanding of what took place.”