A mum whose baby took a fancy to the Princess of Wales' handbag as she greeted crowds on a visit to Aberfan said it was a moment she "won't forget".

Cheeky Daniel Williams, who is one years old, was with his mum Lucy along with hundreds of others from the town who went to see the royal couple on Friday morning.

As the princess met with crowds while visiting the memorial garden to pay respects to those who lost their lives in the disaster, she began speaking to Lucy when Daniel snatched her small black handbag from her.

Daniel took a liking to the black bag and appeared he didn't want to let go

When Lucy attempted to give it back, it was clear Daniel's firm grip was not letting go as the princess watched on and laughed.

She told Lucy she would come back to attempt to retrieve the bag as she met with other members of the public.

"I am just speechless", Lucy said after the incident, whose mother-in-law survived the Aberfan disaster in 1966.

The princess let the baby play with her purse as she met other children

"It's typical him though. He's a bit of a hurricane, I wouldn't expect anything less!"

Lucy said it was nice to see how the princess reacted in humour.

Daniel seemed please with his new toy Credit: PA

"I think she sympathised with how hard it is with children. She said, 'He can have it to play with, I'll come back for it!' like it was any other person in the street.

Their Royal Highnesses were guided around the garden by one of the Aberfan survivors and Professor Peter Vaughan, Lord Lieutenant of Mid Glamorgan.

The royal couple met with schoolchildren and residents of Aberfan Credit: PA

The memorial garden sits on the site of the Pantglas school which was tragically destroyed in a coal-tip landslide on 21 October 1966.

The incident - which was one of the worst industrial disasters Britain has ever seen - took the lives of 144 people, including 116 children.

Opened in 1974 by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the garden commemorates the victims of the disaster, whilst also providing a place for bereaved parents, siblings, next of kin, survivors, and the whole community to pay their respects.