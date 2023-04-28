Plaid Cymru has told ITV News it will not be sending any representatives to the King's Coronation at Buckingham Palace.

Both party leader Adam Price and Westminster leader Liz Savile Roberts have both turned down their invitations to the ceremony on 6 May.

It is in contrast to the Irish republic party Sinn Féin who confirmed it will be attending.

The Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has diverged with nationalist party counterparts The SNP and Sinn Fein

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price has said the decision is down to the current economic climate,

“Plaid Cymru have politely declined our invitations to the Coronation ceremony.

"We would find it difficult to reconcile our participation in the event with the experiences endured by many families across Wales during a time of severe economic crisis.

“The Coronation is rumoured to be costing somewhere in the region of £100million, although this is unconfirmed.

"When families struggle to heat their homes, and with a record number of households depending on food banks to survive, we believe that public money could be better spent.

“We nevertheless commend the King on his commitment to raise awareness of volunteering opportunities throughout the UK as part of the celebrations.

"Many Plaid Cymru members will be joining people the length of breadth of Wales to help the elderly, the environment, support animal welfare and work within their local communities.

"We thank all who work and volunteer to keep the fabric of our communities together during these difficult economic times.”

The decision to decline the ceremony comes just days after Ireland's nationalist party Sinn Fein confirmed it would attend.

Sinn Fein's vice president Michelle O'Neill has announced that she will attend the coronation of the King.

The party's leader at Stormont said the gesture demonstrated her commitment to building good relations and advancing peace and reconciliation.

In September, she attended the Queen's funeral service in London.

The move to attend the coronation is the latest signal of the vastly improved relations between the republican movement and the monarchy since the outset of the peace process in Northern Ireland.

The Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) leader Humza Yousaf has also confirmed his attendance.

Whilst there will be no representation from Plaid Cymru, the full guest list of attendees has yet to be released however details have been published of who will play what role in the ceremonny here.