Police have released a picture of people they want to identity after a large grass fire in Caerau, Maesteg.

Officers said they believe the people pictured near to the blaze may have been responsible for starting it.

Emergency services were called to the fire just behind Railway Terrace on Tuesday 18 April.

Sergeant Richard Lee said South Wales Police has "made a commitment to investigate every report of fires in the area". Credit: South Wales Police

South Wales Police described the fire as "substantial" adding that it was put out within 10 metres of some local homes.

Sergeant Richard Lee said the force has "made a commitment to investigate every report of fires in the area".

He added: "People captured [on camera] who were in the vicinity of the fire when it was started and are believed to be responsible.

"The images were taken from a distance however we are appealing for information on who they are as some of the clothing is quite distinctive.

Police believe the fire was lit sometime between 7pm and 8pm. Credit: South Wales Police

Police have warned of the dangers these kinds of fires pose to the local community.

They are urging people to report every grass fire so that it can be investigated.

Anyone with information to this blaze is asked to call South Wales Police on 101, quoting reference number 2300124348.

