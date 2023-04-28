Season two of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s documentary series Welcome To Wrexham will be coming out later this year, it has been announced.

The series documents the inside story of the Hollywood stars ownership journey and the progress of Wrexham AFC.

The pair have been widely praised for their investment and involvement in the club, raising the profile of the city and promoting Welsh language and culture.

Disney announced the arrival of season two on Thursday, promising that it would be “wild”.

Wrexham were crowned National League champions on Saturday night Credit: PA

The news comes less than a week after Wrexham secured a National League title, meaning they will return to the Football League following their relegation in 2008.

Reynolds and McElhenney were captured celebrating their teams victory by fellow Hollywood A-lister Paul Rudd, who was later spotted singing and chanting with punters in a local pub.

Their takeover of the club in September 2020 was considered by many to be a publicity stunt, though they have been praised for engaging with players and supporters alike.

They have made multiple donations to the club and community, including over £1,000 for youth football club kits and £10,000 to support a Wrexham player following the death of his baby.

Welcome To Wrexham won the 2022 Critics Choice Documentary Award for best sports documentary, and the pair have even been honoured by the Welsh Government for their efforts.

The documentary also prompted a surge in kit sales, with the club saying combined receipts from online and in-store sales totalled around £360,000. That's compared to £59,674 during the equivalent period 12 months ago.

Deadpool star Reynolds has said it is “troubling” how “hooked” he is on football, after watching his team succeed.

Following a win over Notts County, the actor said the drama of the British game was “unlike anything you’ve ever seen in a damn movie”.

In the closing moments of the first series, the actor channelled his foul-mouthed Marvel super-antihero.

“I’m really protective of Wrexham now,” he said.

“When somebody asks the question ‘why Wrexham?’ the veins in my neck start to pop out a little bit.”

Welcome To Wrexham series two is due to arrive later this year.