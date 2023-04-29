A man who was at a petrol station filling up his car, has been told that he's "lucky to be alive" after another car "hurtled through the air" before hitting the pumps at a Swansea supermarket.

Police and fire crews were called to the Asda petrol station in Gorseinon after the crash on Saturday morning (29 April).

Photographs from the scene show damage to the left side of a silver car which appeared to have ploughed past a bollard and into a pump.

A driver who was filling his car up at the time said: "The driver hit the kerb, then the other kerb, then hurtled into the air.

Staff have been clearing up debris from the incident after ambulance and fire crews left the scene. Credit: Media Wales

"Staff saw it happen on the CCTV and said I’m the luckiest man alive.

"I have to praise the staff for quickly and professionally dealing with the incident. "

It is believed that the driver may have experienced a medical episode.

Staff have been clearing up the debris left from the crash and the petrol station is expected to be closed for most of Saturday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...