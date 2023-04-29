Welsh Conservatives are stepping up the attacks on the Labour Welsh Government on the second day of their conference in Newport.

It follows a day of sustained criticism of Welsh Labour from senior politicians including the Prime Minister, Welsh Secretary and Senedd leader in speeches and comments on Friday.

Today speakers are expected to focus on Labour’s record on transport.

Speaking ahead of a conference session on the subject, shadow Transport Minister in the Senedd, Natasha Asghar said that, “Labour has ground Wales to a halt with their frankly sphinx-like approach to transport.

"Trains cancelled, road building cancelled, all whilst airlines continue to cancel their routes from Cardiff airport.

“Mobility is essential to any economy, yet the Welsh economy will continue to suffer due to Labour’s mismanagement. Labour’s transport priorities are not the people’s priorities.

“The Welsh people want an M4 relief road, the Welsh people want a functional railway service, what the Welsh people don’t want is £200 million spent on a failing airport.”

The Welsh Government rejected plans for an M4 relief road on the grounds of cost and environmental reasons. Its road review has seen a number of major projects cancelled.

This conference in Newport has been dominated by criticism of Welsh Labour’s record in government here in Wales.

The reason for that is simple and it’s not necessarily about Wales, certainly not just about Wales.

It’s about the next UK General Election which is expected next year and which polls suggest could see the Conservatives lose power in Westminster.

That’s why they’re holding up Mark Drakeford’s Welsh Government and what they see as its failures in order to tell voters in England that this is what they can expect from a UK Government led by Sir Keir Starmer.

There are risks in this strategy. One is that, while Starmer and Drakeford work well together, their version of Labour politics is very different.

Mark Drakeford and Sir Keir have shown they have a good working relationship but would that be tested if Labour wins a UK election? Credit: PA Images

That might lead to tensions for Labour down-the-line but may also make it difficult to argue that they follow the same agenda.

Then there’s the fact that Labour keeps winning here in Wales. The latest Barn poll from ITV Wales and Cardiff University shows Labour has the support of 49% of Welsh voters while the Conservatives have only 20%.

It could prove difficult to say that Welsh people don’t want x, y and z policies when Welsh people keep voting for them. It risks putting the Welsh Conservatives in a position where they’re suggesting that Welsh voters must be stupid.

Then there’s the simple fact that negative attacks and campaigning might be heartening to their own supporters but will inevitably beg the question: what do Welsh Conservatives offer as an alternative?

This conference hasn’t answered that question but then it’s a conference focussed on an election 18 months away.

Welsh Conservatives will have to answer it soon or be consigned to permanent opposition here in Wales.

