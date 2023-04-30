A five-month-old baby is currently in hospital after an dog attack in Caerphilly.

Gwent Police were called to an address in Penyrheol, Caerphilly at around 9.10am on Saturday 29 April after reports of a dog attack.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and a five-month-old baby was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

The baby's injuries are not yet known but are thought to not be life threatening.

The force says the dog has been seized by officers.

Chief Inspector Laura Bartley said: “Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

"It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work, but please do not be alarmed. If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”

Jack Lis and Shirley Patrick were victims of dog attacks in Penyrheol.

The incident is the third reported dog attack in recent years in the area.

Ten year-old Jack Lis was mauled to death by - an American bully or XL bully dog called 'Beast' - in Penyrheol, on 8 November 2021.

Both Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog which caused severe injuries to Jack's head and neck.

Meanwhile, Shirley Patrick, 83, was attacked by a dog at an address in Heol Fawr, Penyrheol on 3 December 2022.

She later died in hospital on 20 December after suffering significant injuries.