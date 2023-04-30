Play Brightcove video

A male voice choir from North Wales have been described as giving a "divine" performance at this year's Britain's Got Talent auditions.

The Johns' Boys Male Chorus, from Rhosllanerchrugog in Wrexham, wowed the judges, with Bruno Tonioli saying he was "in music Heaven" listening to them.

The group started six years ago and includes teachers, welders, car salesmen and even a tree surgeon.

The age range of the group is between 14 and 73.

Before they began their performance, one of their members told Simon Cowell that the group rehearses in a cowshed in their village each Sunday afternoon.

After rapturous applause from the crowd and a standing ovation from the judges following their performance, Bruno Tonioli began by saying: "I'm telling you the blend of your voices, the balance, the harmonies, it was divine.

"I felt I was in music Heaven. Perfection."

BGT judge Bruno Tonioli was visibly moved by the choir's performance. Credit: ITVX

Former Miss-Teeq singer, Alesha Dixon said the she, "really, really loved the arrangement. It was really powerful, you sounded very rich and full bodied and gorgeous together. It was a real powerful audition actually. Well done."

Amanda Holden said she knew she was going to get emotional when she realised it was a male choir.

"As soon as I knew you were a male voice choir and you're from Wales, I said to Alesha I'm going to cry. It was just an exceptional audition and I keep thinking of you in the cowshed with all the cows.

"You know when it's real when it hits you so much."

The show's "Mr Nasty", Simon Cowell said, "it was really, really good. It started with a great lead, great harmonies, great choice of song.

It was a thumbs up from BGT's 'Mr Nasty', Simon Cowell. Credit: ITVX

"You started it so well, it's a lot of pressure on you. We've had a lot of choirs on the show and no one's had that moment yet, apart from now.

"This is the moment."

Following the judges' feedback the group received four yeses to go through to the next round of the competition.

They then met with the show's hosts, Ant & Dec who described how moved they were by the performance.

Declan Donnelly said, "It sounded incredible fellas, honestly", with Ant McPartlin adding "I could've listened to you all night, honestly, wonderful."

Catch-up with the full episode of Britain's Got Talent on ITVX.

Listen to ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted: