A road in Cardiff has reopened after being sealed off by police trying to catch a wanted man.

Moira Place and Meteor Street in Adamsdown were blocked for several hours on Saturday 29 April after sightings of the man.

Ten police vehicles attended the scene along with officers from the National Police Air Service and a specialist police negotiator.

It followed reports that the man was on the roof of a house in the area.

South Wales Police say they were originally contacted around lunchtime on Saturday after reports the man had been spotted. The force has said he has now been arrested and jailed.

Fire crews, paramedics and police all attended the incident whilst the road was closed for several hours. Credit: Media Wales

"Following a report we received around 12.45pm this afternoon that a wanted man had been sighted on Moira Street, Adamsdown, Cardiff, we can confirm that he has been arrested on recall to prison.

"The roads around the area have now reopened and we would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding whilst the incident was ongoing."

Paramedics and the fire service were also called to the scene, with a crane being used to help with the operation.

Earlier on in the day South Wales Police asked people to avoid the area as they dealt with the ongoing incident.

"The incident is contained, however, due to the presence of emergency services at the scene, we advise motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible whilst the incident is ongoing."

