Police have made an appeal for information after a man was assaulted and knocked unconscious in Abersoch.

North Wales Police said the incident happened at around 00:30 on Sunday 24 April, but they are now asking any witnesses to come forward.

The young man collapsed after being hit with a punch from another male.

Officers are also appealing for CCTV covering the high street in Abersoch around the time the incident happened.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to get in touch with the force and quote the reference number 2 3000340695.