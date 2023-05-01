Wales head coach Warren Gatland has named his 54-man squad who will be heading into training camp for the Rugby World Cup in September.

Absent from the line-up are the likes of Wyn Jones, Owen Watkin and Rhys Patchell. However Cory Hill makes a return after leaving to play rugby in Japan two years ago.

The squad includes 10 players uncapped by Wales, including Kemsley Mathias, Corey Domachowski, Will Davies-King, Max Llewellyn, Cai Evans and Henry Thomas - who was previously capped by England.

Training sessions will begin from 25 May, with players coming into camp depending on when their club's season has finished.

There will also be specialist training camps taking place in Switzerland and Turkey in July, with the number of team members being whittled down before each one.

Before heading to France, Wales have three summer test matches. Two of which are against England and one against South Africa.

The final 33-man team heading to the tournament will be announced after the game with South Africa on August 19.

Gatland said a large number of players had been picked with the aim of reducing the team down to around 45 before heading to the Switzerland training camp.

He said: “It’s a great opportunity for some players that were involved in the Six Nations and some youngsters for the future to show us what they are capable of doing in the first part of the preparation.

“In the past we’ve prided ourselves on how hard we’ve worked and how fit the squad has been.

"So that’s the message to the players to come in and make a statement, work really hard, make the coaches sit up and take notice and get yourself in great shape physically.

“A lot of skill work needs to be done and there’s an opportunity to work on the detail you often don’t get when you go into Six Nations or Autumn campaigns when you have limited preparation time.”

Cory Hill left Wales and Cardiff Rugby, Cardiff Blues at the time, in 2021 to play for a team in Japan. Credit: PA Images

The full preliminary training squad for the Rugby World Cup 2023:

Forwards (31)

Rhys Carre (Cardiff Rugby – 20 caps)

Corey Domachowski (Cardiff Rugby – uncapped)

Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets – uncapped)

Nicky Smith (Ospreys – 42 caps)

Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 21 caps)

Eliott Dee (Dragons – 41 caps)

Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 33 caps)

Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 8 caps)

Ken Owens (Scarlets – 91 caps)

Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby – uncapped)

Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 71 caps)

Will Davies-King (Cardiff Rugby – uncapped)

Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 50 caps)

Henry Thomas (Montpellier – uncapped)

Adam Beard (Ospreys – 46 caps)

Ben Carter (Dragons – 9 caps)

Rhys Davies (Ospreys – 2 caps)

Cory Hill (Yokohama Canon Eagles – 32 caps)

Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – 6 cap)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys – 157 caps)

Will Rowlands (Dragons – 23 caps)

Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs – 5 caps)

Teddy Williams (Cardiff Rugby – uncapped)

Taine Basham (Dragons – 11 caps)

Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby – 100 caps)

Dan Lydiate (Ospreys – 68 caps)

Josh Macleod (Scarlets – 2 caps)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys – 9 caps)

Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers – 9 caps)

Justin Tipuric (Ospreys – 93 caps)

Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 37 caps)

Backs (23)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 67 caps)

Kieran Hardy (Scarlets – 17 caps)

Rhys Webb (Ospreys – 40 caps)

Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 45 caps)

Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys – 35 caps)

Dan Biggar (Toulon – 107 caps)

Sam Costelow (Scarlets – 2 caps)

Owen Williams (Ospreys – 7 caps)

Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby – 2 caps)

Max Llewellyn (Cardiff Rugby – uncapped)

George North (Ospreys – 113 caps)

Joe Roberts (Scarlets – uncapped)

Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 27 caps)

Johnny Williams (Scarlets – 5 caps)

Keiran Williams (Ospreys – uncapped)

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 49 caps)

Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys – 57 caps)

Rio Dyer (Dragons – 7 caps)

Cai Evans (Ospreys – uncapped)

Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets – 99 caps)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 25 caps)

Tom Rogers (Scarlets – 2 caps)

Liam Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 84 caps)