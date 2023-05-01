The friends of a man who died while snorkelling on holiday in the Caribbean have described him as a "wonderful family man" who was "loved by everyone" and "always willing to help" others.

In heartfelt tributes, those who knew d ad-of-two and grandad-of-one Andrew Evans said he had been "taken way too early".

Mr Evans, from Llanelli, was on a family holiday in St Kitts onboard P&O's Britannia cruise ship when the incident happened.

The theatre actor was part of a group that went on a snorkelling trip on March 27. However the excursion ended in tragedy. Another tourist attempted to revive Mr Evans when he was pulled from the water but they were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

It was later found that the theatre enthusiast had died from a cardiac arrest, just one month away from his 61st birthday.

Mr Evans (pictured above with his wife Maria) was 60 years old when he died while on a family holiday. Credit: Media Wales/Ann Benjamin

Mr Evans was well-known in the Llanelli community through his long-standing work for Dyfed County Council, which became Carmarthenshire Council in 1996, in IT and technical support.

He also embraced life in the community and was part of local theatre groups for decades, including The Academy Theatre Group and Llanelli Little Theatre.

He was introduced to the world of amateur dramatics through his long-time friend and council colleague Ann Benjamin.

Mrs Benjamin, who is godmother to one of his children, said: "He was the sort of person where, if you asked him to do something, he would do it. He was one of the stalwarts of The Academy, he was there, he would help out, and be involved in doing everything - running around organising this, organising that.

"He played many parts in the shows - he liked playing the panto animal, he liked the interaction with everyone, that's what he liked - he had a lot of fun. He gave most things a go.

"You couldn't ask for a better friend, he was there if you needed him, you didn't have to ask twice. That was at work, at home, in the theatre, anything to do in your life. Sometimes he would say yes to doing things, and you'd think, 'Andrew, you haven't got time to do this', but he would always find time, and that was the amazing thing about him."He was well loved by so many people. He was a gentleman, and so thoughtful to everyone around him. He would always be thinking, how can I help someone if they're in trouble, and that was just his nature. It just came from him, it wasn't something he had to work at."He was somebody who was known by a lot of people because he was always willing to help. He was taken way too early. He had so much more to give in as much as he just loved giving. He was also quite an organised man in many respects, if you wanted something, he knew where to go and what to do."

Mr Evans (right) was part of several theatre groups and was due to be taking on what he considered one of his biggest ever acting roles. Credit: Media Wales/Ann Benjamin

One of Mr Evans' close friends, David Hurford, said they had struck-up an immediate friendship when they met 40 years ago and bonded over an interest in technology and theatre.

"He was much loved by so many different people," Mr Hurford said.

"He was a wonderful family man and a doting granddad, and he loved being a granddad. He was always telling me and other people what it was like and all kinds of little stories."Andrew was very skilled and interested in many, many things, he could turn his hand to so many things. You would never ever be lost for a conversation with Andrew.

"He loved to talk about his achievements in the theatre, computers, his family who he was very passionate about, and he also had a great love for trains. He would visit Mynydd Mawr Railway and if there was a steam train visit to the area Andrew would be out there with his camera and taking pictures and sending them onto you."He was very community minded and always trying to do something to help people in the community, and one of the governors in one of the schools in the Morfa area. Everybody knew him, he was a friendly, reliable and honest caring person.

"He was generous with his time and wouldn't look at his watch. Many burnt dinners later. He was passionate about doing something and passionate about doing something well.

"It's difficult for me to accept he has passed away. It didn't strike home until about two or three days later, it still feels unbelievable."

Mr Evans was described as somebody who was "passionate" about his family. Credit: Media Wales/Family photo

Mr Evans was due to be taking on what he considered one of his biggest ever acting roles in a show with Llanelli Little Theatre's production of Charley's Aunt, which has been postponed due to his passing.

Mr Hurford explained: "He said it was going to be biggest speaking part he'd ever had and that he was really excited and looking forward to it. That's what cut me up more than anything, that was the culmination of his acting talents, and he wasn't able to show people he what he was really capable of.

"He will always be liked and respected in equal proportions by both his friends and work colleagues and the locality in which he lived."Mr Evans was part of many different organisations within Llanelli and was the vice chairman of Llanelli Community Partnership, which brings organisations and individuals together for community-led action on various projects, since it first started a decade ago.

Chairman of the partnership, Paolo Piana said: "He was a huge servant to the community in Llanelli for many, many years. He will be a huge loss to everybody who knew him and was universally loved by everybody, a person who was always there to offer support anyone who needed it."He was always friendly, always welcoming, a friend to everybody. He was genuinely one of the nicest people you could ever meet, and a very modest man. On a personal note, it's a really, really sad loss of a friend, he's irreplaceable. He was literally the heart and soul of the community."

