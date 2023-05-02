Bullying investigation launched at S4C

An investigation is underway into allegations of bullying at S4C.

The board at the Welsh broadcaster received a letter on Friday raising complaints about how staff are being treated.

No specific names or allegations have been made, with people said to be too scared to speak up.

A letter raising the same points was sent in November by the union BECTU, which led to discussions between the union and the head of S4C. There was then a listening group.

A meeting between staff at S4C and BECTU was held at the end of March in which four separate people "broke down in tears."

Writing to the secretary of S4C, Carwyn Donovan from BECTU described the meeting as "one of the most disturbing meetings I have experienced in my career as a trade union representative."

An internal investigation will now take place, with Capital Law acting on behalf of S4C.

In a statement S4C said they have a zero tolerance policy with regard to bullying and are determined to make sure S4C is a safe place to work.

Chair of the S4C board, Rhodri Williams said: "As soon as the non executive members of the board received the letter from the board on Friday, we took immediate action and have today met with BECTU to discuss an agreed way forward and have secured the services of Capital Law to undertake an independent and external review in order to ensure that any member of staff can raise their concerns in the knowledge that no information will be shared with management and they will not be punished in any way for speaking up."

He added: "S4C has a zero tolerance policy with regard to bullying or any other kind of inappropriate behavior and we are determined to make sure that S4C is a safe place to work."

