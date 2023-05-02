Tuesday 2 May 2023 at 9:06am

Fans will be able to celebrate Wrexham's promotion in the heart of the city this evening as the club commemorates a memorial season with a victory bus parade.

The men’s team secured their return to League Two after a 15-year exile with a 3-1 win against Boreham Wood, and the women’s team secured promotion to the Adran Premier.

Wrexham AFC CEO, Fleur Robinson, said: “It's been a huge effort by everybody, on the pitch and off it, and this is a great opportunity for us to thank for the community of Wrexham for their incredible support.

“We are looking forward to commemorating a truly memorable and record-breaking season together.”

The bus parade is planned to celebrate the promotions of the men's and women's teams Credit: Wrexham AFC

When is it happening?

The bus parade will take place at 18:15 on Tuesday, 2 May

What route will the parade take?

The tour will start at Racecourse Ground

It will then go onto Crispin Lane (Where the new Welcome to Wrexham mural is located)

Then onto B5101 Stansty Road (In the direction of Ysgol Plas Coch)

Turn left onto B5101 Plas Coch Road (Towards B&Q roundabout)

Then a left turn at the roundabout onto A541 Mold Road (heading past the Racecourse)

Straight onto A541 Regent Street (Past the train station and Post sorting office)

Turning left onto A5152 Grosvenor Road (Heading towards Rhosddu Road roundabout)

Straight onto A5152 Link Road (Towards the former Groves school)

Then a right turn at roundabout onto Chester Street (Past the War memorial towards Saith Seren)

The club's Hollywood owners are expected to join the bus parade with the players

Then left onto Holt Street (Keeping the Fusillier on left)

A right turn onto Market Street (In front of Ty Pawb Market St Entrance)

Then onto St George’s Crescent (Passing KFC on left and Wrexham Lager on Right)

Right turn towards Eagles Meadow (Loop around Eagles Meadow-clockwise)

Then onto Salop Road (towards fountains)

A left turn at the roundabout to stay on Salop Road (roundabout in front of fountains)

Fans are expected to line the streets right across the city Credit: PA

Then turning right onto Mount Street (Towards Nags Head)

A right turn at roundabout onto Yorke Street (towards Fat Boar/High St)

Then turning left onto High Street (Direction away from Wynnstay)

A right onto Hope Street (Main shopping area)

Then onto Regent Street (Pedestrianised route before heading back along the road to Racecourse car park and end of parade)

Who will be going?

The club's Hollywood co-owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Players

Staff

Fans

Lead member for economy and re-generation Cllr Nigel Williams said: I’m sure that people will be out in large numbers to show their support for both successful Wrexham champion teams, it will be a fantastic momentous occasion for Wrexham.

I would encourage everyone attending to spread themselves out along the entire route to get a good view of the parade.”