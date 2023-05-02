Wrexham victory bus parade: What time is it happening and what's the route?

The men’s team secured their return to League Two after a 3-1 win against Boreham Wood on 22 April Credit: PA

Fans will be able to celebrate Wrexham's promotion in the heart of the city this evening as the club commemorates a memorial season with a victory bus parade.

The men’s team secured their return to League Two after a 15-year exile with a 3-1 win against Boreham Wood, and the women’s team secured promotion to the Adran Premier.

Wrexham AFC CEO, Fleur Robinson, said: “It's been a huge effort by everybody, on the pitch and off it, and this is a great opportunity for us to thank for the community of Wrexham for their incredible support.

“We are looking forward to commemorating a truly memorable and record-breaking season together.”

The bus parade is planned to celebrate the promotions of the men's and women's teams Credit: Wrexham AFC

When is it happening?

  • The bus parade will take place at 18:15 on Tuesday, 2 May

What route will the parade take?

  • The tour will start at Racecourse Ground

  • It will then go onto Crispin Lane (Where the new Welcome to Wrexham mural is located)

  • Then onto B5101 Stansty Road (In the direction of Ysgol Plas Coch)

  • Turn left onto B5101 Plas Coch Road (Towards B&Q roundabout)

  • Then a left turn at the roundabout onto A541 Mold Road (heading past the Racecourse)

  • Straight onto A541 Regent Street (Past the train station and Post sorting office)

  • Turning left onto A5152 Grosvenor Road (Heading towards Rhosddu Road roundabout)

  • Straight onto A5152 Link Road (Towards the former Groves school)

  • Then a right turn at roundabout onto Chester Street (Past the War memorial towards Saith Seren)

The club's Hollywood owners are expected to join the bus parade with the players

  • Then left onto Holt Street (Keeping the Fusillier on left)

  • A right turn onto Market Street (In front of Ty Pawb Market St Entrance)

  • Then onto St George’s Crescent (Passing KFC on left and Wrexham Lager on Right)

  • Right turn towards Eagles Meadow (Loop around Eagles Meadow-clockwise)

  • Then onto Salop Road (towards fountains)

  • A left turn at the roundabout to stay on Salop Road (roundabout in front of fountains)

Fans are expected to line the streets right across the city Credit: PA

  • Then turning right onto Mount Street (Towards Nags Head)

  • A right turn at roundabout onto Yorke Street (towards Fat Boar/High St)

  • Then turning left onto High Street (Direction away from Wynnstay)

  • A right onto Hope Street (Main shopping area)

  • Then onto Regent Street (Pedestrianised route before heading back along the road to Racecourse car park and end of parade)

Who will be going?

  • The club's Hollywood co-owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

  • Players

  • Staff

  • Fans

Lead member for economy and re-generation Cllr Nigel Williams said: I’m sure that people will be out in large numbers to show their support for both successful Wrexham champion teams, it will be a fantastic momentous occasion for Wrexham.

I would encourage everyone attending to spread themselves out along the entire route to get a good view of the parade.”