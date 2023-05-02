Wrexham fans have quickly acted to cover up "disgusting" graffiti on a mural which was defaced following the club's promotion.

The hand-painted red dragon, accompanied by the title of the Disney Plus documentary following the football club's Hollywood takeover, stands proudly on the side of a house on Crispin Lane, Wrexham.

It was painted on the wall in the aftermath of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover of the club, and celebrates the club's success, which has culminated in a return to the Football League.

On May Day, fans expressed their anger on social media after it was discovered that the mural had been vandalised.

It included references to "CFC" and "125" in blue paint, which people are saying refers to Chester FC and the hooligan firm associated with the club. Another part of the mural was vandalised with an offensive reference which has now been painted over.

The side beat Boreham Wood 3-1 to seal promotion to the Football League Credit: PA

In response to the situation, one fan said: "This is absolutely disgusting. This is not banter at all it’s utter disgraceful. Shame on you." Several claimed that the "disgusting" culprits were "cowards" and simply "jealous" of the Welsh club.

The vandalism comes just a day before the Dragons' well-earned victory parade after achieving promotion to League Two following a record-breaking season under the watchful eyes of co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

By Tuesday, locals had visited the mural to paint over the graffiti. Matthew Purslow, who works at a local painting business, tweeted to say he had visited the site and would be "back later with a darker top coat. Up the Reds."

Matthew Purslow visited the mural to clean it up ahead of the open top bus parade Credit: Matthew Purslow

Fellow fans replied to thank Matthew for the gesture.

One said, "Wrexham Community spirit. The town pulling together".

Another said, "Well done for getting it done so quickly mate."

The city is preparing for a victory open top bus parade on Tuesday evening which will see players travel through the town to celebrate the club's recent promotion.

They are expected to be joined by Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.