A 15-year-old girl has been killed after being hit by a car in Cardiff.

The incident happened at 9.30pm on Monday night on Heol Trelai, Caerau in Cardiff.

A 40 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Shortly after 9.30pm on Monday May 1 May, South Wales Police was called following a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Heol Trelai, Caerau in Cardiff.

"A 15-year-old girl was declared dead at the scene. A 40-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been taken to Cardiff Bay Police Station.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time.

"Investigations into the collision continue."