The moment Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney waved to fans as the parade began

Wrexham's Hollywood owners are joining players and fans for the club's victory parade in the city this evening.

It is to celebrate the men's recent promotion to League Two after a 15-year exile with a 3-1 win against Boreham Wood, and the women’s team secured promotion to the Adran Premier.

An open top bus will take players, staff, fans and the club's Hollywood co-owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, around the city, starting at the Racecourse ground.

It is not just humans that are celebrating the club's success

Crowds have gathered outside the Racecourse ground to watch the buses set off around the city.

The buses set off on a city wide tour at 6:15pm.

Wrexham AFC CEO, Fleur Robinson, said: “It's been a huge effort by everybody, on the pitch and off it, and this is a great opportunity for us to thank for the community of Wrexham for their incredible support.

“We are looking forward to commemorating a truly memorable and record-breaking season together.”

Fans spoke to ITV Cymru Wales after the bus left the Racecourse ground

Podcaster Shaun Winters described the moment as "unbelievable", adding "looking at what these lads have done, it's remarkable".

Fans are lining the streets around the city including outside the Turf Pub.

He said it means "everything" to the city, and "Wrexham is engrained in these people, as you can see from all the celebrations".

"It's a magic place to be"

Julie and Jackie spoke to our reporter Joanne Gallacher and said that they are season ticket holders and Rob and Ryan have invested into club but also the city.

They said that it is a "family club" and the footballers always give young fans "a lot of time".

"The Wrexham players are part of the community."