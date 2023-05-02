In the 1960s and 70s, a small, dedicated workforce achieved something remarkable.

On the site of a former colliery they made automotive history: the only production cars completely designed and manufactured in Wales by a Welsh company.

That company was Gilbern. It was the brainchild of two motoring enthusiasts who became unlikely business partners in the late 1950s.

Bernard Friese was a former German prisoner of war. Giles Smith was a butcher from Church Village, near Pontypridd.

Giles’ son, Jason Smith, told ITV’s Vanished Wales how a pipe dream became a fully fledged car company.

“Initially, Bernard tried to discourage my father from making their own vehicle. But my father basically nagged him because he was planning to do it anyway.

“So eventually they came to the conclusion they would have a go.

“Initially they did a lot of work in my grandfather's house, which was also a butcher’s shop. They had a couple of outbuildings and barns and they converted one of them into a workshop to actually produce the prototype cars.”

Despite falling out of production, there are still plenty of Gilberns on the road today.

In 1960 the first vehicles were sold to the public. The earliest model was the Gilbern GT. Its success paved the way for future models like the Genie and the Invader.

As demand grew, the business moved into a purpose built factory in Llantwit Fardre in the Rhondda. What had once been the Red Ash colliery was suddenly a centre of home-grown motor manufacturing.

Trevor Davies, who worked in the Gilbern factory, said: “It was fascinating to work there, seeing people working with their hands, not machines.

“There were very few fibre glass cars around then. And of course Gilbern had started making fibre glass vehicles quite a long time before I started working at the factory. So the company was very advanced.

“It was something to be proud of. And I still am proud of having made those cars.”

Jason Smith reflects on his father's legacy in the lkatest episode of Vanished Wales.

The operation was small in scale compared to the big motoring manufacturers of the day. But Gilbern had a few tricks up its sleeve.

You could buy the cars as fully assembled vehicles. But they were also sold in component form. That meant fitting sections like the engine and gearbox yourself, but it made the cars much more affordable as motorists could avoid paying any purchase tax (the precursor to VAT.)

These innovations made Gilbern unique and no two cars were ever the same.

Brian and Carol are proud members of the Gilbern Owners Club.

Carol said: “The cars all have their own personalities and I think people get very emotionally attached to them.

“They’re so individual and they’re all handmade. I think they’re absolutely brilliant.

“It’s always an adventure to be out in them. Some of the cars we have are probably as old as we are.

“We take my white Invader out shopping sometimes and there are always people standing around it, always wanting to reminisce.”

The iconic Gilbern badge celebrated the brand's Welsh identity.

Brian said: “If you damaged a door on a Gilbern GT and you thought ‘I’ll go and get another door and fit it’, it wouldn’t necessarily fit.

“They’re quirky. Although they were a production car, each one is slightly different. It's part of the charm of owning a Gilbern.”

1968 saw big changes for Gilbern. Bernard and Giles decided to sell the business. For the next few years the company passed from owner to owner.

But 1973 proved to be a disastrous year for Gilbern. VAT was introduced, so buying the cars in cheaper, component form was no longer an option.

Gilbern owners meet regularly to celebrate Wales' only car manufacturer.

To make matters worse the UK economy was struggling with events such as the Three-Day Week and the Global Oil Crisis. Interest rates soared, inflation began to bite and the price of petrol doubled. For a small motor company from South Wales, it was a perfect storm.

In 1974 Gilbern finally ceased trading. A pioneering industry vanished from view.

Half a century on, these Welsh cars are enjoying a remarkable revival. Of the 1,000 Gilberns made during the company’s lifetime, more than 600 of them have survived.

Every year, Gilbern owners from right across the UK come together at special events to share their passion for the Welsh cars.

Sion's Gilbern is the oldest on the road.

One of those fans is Sion Griffiths, the proud owner of the oldest registered Gilbern that’s still on the road.

“I think it's a great pity that Gilbern has died out, as a maker of new vehicles, but there's a very strong and very enthusiastic club. So their name lives on.”

Today, a new generation of drivers has fallen in love with these classic Welsh cars. Jason Smith believes his late father would be proud.

“It's brilliant today that the cars are still here and there's so many of them on the road. The looks are still as good as they used to be. And a lot of people are getting a lot of enjoyment out of them.

“I'm sure Dad would be really happy if he knew that.”

